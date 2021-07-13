Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 486 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

