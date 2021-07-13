Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 331.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 908,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,142.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,617,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,044,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

