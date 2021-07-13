Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 794.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72.

