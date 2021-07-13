Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

