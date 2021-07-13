Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

