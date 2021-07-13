Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $55.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

