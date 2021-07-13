Matthew Lang Sells 6,954 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,665. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

