Matthew Lang Sells 6,954 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of MYOV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,665. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
