Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

