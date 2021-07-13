Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTC:MFGCF opened at $0.82 on Monday. Mayfair Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
About Mayfair Gold
