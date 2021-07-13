Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Eight Capital

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:MFGCF opened at $0.82 on Monday. Mayfair Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Get Mayfair Gold alerts:

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayfair Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfair Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.