Mdex Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00004661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $814.51 million and approximately $73.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00110685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.27 or 1.00232330 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00956509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,896,202 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

