MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist Sells 75,000 Shares

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $2,527,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 991,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

