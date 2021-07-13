Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,926 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.
MEDP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.28. 9,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,631. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.
Medpace Company Profile
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.