Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

