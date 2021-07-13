Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $12,699,000. United Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.87.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $161.66 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

