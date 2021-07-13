Menard Financial Group LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. 923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

