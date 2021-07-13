Menard Financial Group LLC Has $728,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.17. 1,268,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

