Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.09. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

