MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €170.45 ($200.53). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €169.50 ($199.41), with a volume of 388,737 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €150.84.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.