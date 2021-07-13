Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) Insider Joseph Wright Sells 15,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00.
MMSI stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.