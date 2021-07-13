Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) Insider Joseph Wright Sells 15,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00.

MMSI stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

