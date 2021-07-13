MGM Resorts International Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGM. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

