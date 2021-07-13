Michael R. Egeck Sells 512,930 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. 809,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

