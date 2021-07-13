Michael R. Egeck Sells 512,930 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70.
Leslie’s stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. 809,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.
About Leslie’s
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.