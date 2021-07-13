Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

