MIK Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

MIK Capital LP cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 1.9% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.07. 67,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,717. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.