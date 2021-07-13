MIK Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 203,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. The Mosaic accounts for about 2.4% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 124,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.