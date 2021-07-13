MIK Capital LP Sells 57,033 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MIK Capital LP reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. 114,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,513. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

