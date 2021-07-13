MIK Capital LP Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000. Travel + Leisure comprises about 3.5% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MIK Capital LP owned 0.18% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $133,216,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 8,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,382. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

