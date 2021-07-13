Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum Sells 40,000 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,510. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

