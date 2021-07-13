Mirrored Apple 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,433.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.90 million and $39,433.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $145.81 or 0.00444840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 232,478 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.