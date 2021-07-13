Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Tops One Day Volume of $407.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $689.79 or 0.02126933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00155085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.01 or 1.00267090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00957072 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 42,291 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

