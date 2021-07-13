Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 100,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

