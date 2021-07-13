MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $910.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.52), with a volume of 13563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874 ($11.42).

GLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.51. The company has a market cap of £512.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

