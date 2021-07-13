MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

