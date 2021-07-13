MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

