MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

