MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

