MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,898 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after acquiring an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DLTR stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

