MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 453,131 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

