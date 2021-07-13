Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,061,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 6,902,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,857. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

