Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 398,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,404 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $902.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.