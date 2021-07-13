Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.47 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00882160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00092687 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.