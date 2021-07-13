Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.18. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

