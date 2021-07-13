Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $20,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

