Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

TAP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

