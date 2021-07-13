monday.com Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 20th (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

