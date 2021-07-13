MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 4,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,051,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $795.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

