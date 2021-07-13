Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $49.86

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $48.30. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.18.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

