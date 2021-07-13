Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

VCTR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

