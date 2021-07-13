Morgan Stanley Reiterates $16.67 Price Target for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

