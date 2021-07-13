Morgan Stanley Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.55 ($98.29).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.06 ($87.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

