Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKWBF. Nordea Equity Research raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

RKWBF stock opened at $492.00 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $285.00 and a twelve month high of $501.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.30.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

